Police: Major heroin dealer's accomplice still at-large

The man police believe is responsible for a massive amount of heroin trafficking in Brown County faces nearly a dozen counts of drug related charges. However, his girlfriend who was allegedly an accomplice is still at-large.

Gary Schmid, 30, was indicted on 10 charges including trafficking in heroin and tampering with evidence.

His girlfriend, Stanyell Chancellor is wanted on similar charges.

Schmid and his girlfriend Chancellor are "responsible for considerable amounts of heroin being sold and distributed," according to a statement from the Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities said the street value of the drugs Schmid supplied to Brown County amounted to millions of dollars a year and that he supplied about 40 dealers.

“We got a sizable amount of heroin, and U.S. currency, and firearms, and cars, and we're able to bring this all to Brown County," Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force Commander John Burke said. "This is a subject that had probably 35 to 40 customers in Brown County, did a lot of his work in trafficking in Brown County, so we feel really good about at least being able to cut off that supply."

Anyone with tips can reach out to the Brown County Drug & Major Crime Task Force.

