Credit card skimmer found at Sharonville gas pump

SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A credit card skimmer was found in Sharonville on Thursday.

According to Sharonville police, the skimming device was found at the Sunoco on E. Sharon Road in Sharonville by a Hamilton County Weights and Measures Inspector. 

When a customer swipes their credit or debit card, the skimmer reads and saves the card information.

Officials advise to never use a debit card when paying for gas at the pump. Instead, they advise to use cash.  

Users also should report any unusual activity or anything that looks out of place.

