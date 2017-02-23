Credit card skimmer found at Sharonville gas pump

A credit card skimmer was found in Sharonville on Thursday.

According to Sharonville police, the skimming device was found at the Sunoco on E. Sharon Road in Sharonville by a Hamilton County Weights and Measures Inspector.

Today around noon a Hamilton County Weights and Measures Inspector discovered a Bluetooth skimmer at a gas pump at Sunoco on E. Sharon Road. pic.twitter.com/l2rVGJ5WMK — Sharonville Police (@SharonvillePD) February 23, 2017

When a customer swipes their credit or debit card, the skimmer reads and saves the card information.

Officials advise to never use a debit card when paying for gas at the pump. Instead, they advise to use cash.

Users also should report any unusual activity or anything that looks out of place.

