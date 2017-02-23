1 dead, 3 hurt in Butler County crash

One person died and three others were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on a Butler County road Thursday.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Old Oxford Road across from the Holiday Auto Theater in Hanover Township about 3 p.m., Butler County dispatchers said.

Two medical helicopters were sent to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead, they said.

Three other people were hurt.

Two of them were flown to hospitals, according to dispatchers.

The fourth victim was transported in an ambulance to Fort Hamilton Hospital.

Their names, ages and extent of injuries were not released.

It's also not clear what caused the crash or if speed and/or alcohol were factors.

The road was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.

