Teen loses 40 pounds with stomach stapling surgery

More than 4.5 million children and teens are considered severely overweight in the United States, but now, Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center is using surgery to help some kids shed pounds.

Last November, 19-year-old Deja Watts had a surgical procedure to reduce the size of her stomach. At the time, she weighed 312.

Since then, Watts has lost 40 pounds in just four months.

She was diagnosed in high school with Hypothyroidism - a condition where the body doesn't produce enough hormones to regulate metabolism, often causing weight gain.

So Watts decided to undergo a vertical sleeve gastrectomy. It’s an invasive procedure involving a stapler used to cut off about 90 percent of stomach.

Dr. Michael Helmrath, Watt’s pediatric surgeon at Cincinnati Children's, said a severely obese child is considered around 100 pounds or more overweight.

In addition to the Deja's procedure, surgeons also perform more traditional gastric bypass surgery on kids as young as eleven.

Helmrath and his colleagues recently published the first follow-up study of adolescent patients who underwent gastric bypass.

Until now, it's been unclear if the surgery was successful and if there were any long-term complications.

The weight loss was dramatic and for the most part, the children kept the pounds off. The only complication was vitamin deficiency.

In the Cincinnati Children's study, researchers studied 58 teens between 13 and 21 who were severely obese and had a gastric bypass. After eight years, the average weight loss was 110 pounds per person.

