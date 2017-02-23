Kings Island to host job fair on Saturday

Kings Island will host a job fair Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in order to fill the park's seasonal and internship positions for the 2017 season, which starts April 15.

Job opportunities are available in various areas of park operation including entertainment, food and beverage, games, guest services, human resources, lifeguards, merchandise, park services, rides and security.

Kings Island officials are encouraging anyone 16 years of age or older to attend in order to learn about getting involved in a fun, fast-paced and rewarding environment.

Apply online in advance to arriving at the park for an interview.

