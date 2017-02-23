Augusta Independent Schools, Bracken Co. Schools and Mason Co. Schools closed Friday due to illness

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that develop.Full Story >
Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that develop.Full Story >
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.Full Story >
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.Full Story >
The girls, believed to be ages 2 and 4, were found wandering in the area of Grand Avenue, near Roberts Paideia Academy.Full Story >
The girls, believed to be ages 2 and 4, were found wandering in the area of Grand Avenue, near Roberts Paideia Academy.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for suspects following a shooting.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for suspects following a shooting.Full Story >
Coney Island Amusement Park opened Saturday, May 27 with some changes.Full Story >
Coney Island Amusement Park opened Saturday, May 27 with some changes.Full Story >