Woman believes intruder broke into home while she was sleeping

A screeching security alarm and scuffling noises startled a Tri-State woman who was sleeping, and now, she and her husband believe someone boldly broke into their home.

The Franklin couple described the situation as scary and unsettling.



"It's an uneasy feeling," Amy Thornton said.



Thornton said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She said she was in bed and sleeping when the sound of the house security alarm jolted her awake. The dog was barking too.



Thornton called her husband, who had already left their Victoria Street home to go to work.



"The siren went even louder, and you could hear shuffling around, and I'm telling him, 'somebody is in the house,'" Thornton said. "I started to really panic, and I started to cry. I didn't know what to do."

She's smiling now.. But she wasn't a couple of days ago. This Franklin woman says someone busted into her home while she was asleep.





Thornton locked herself in the bathroom.



"I got really scared, and I was like I'm sitting here, and I'm pregnant, and I'm home by myself,'" Thornton said. "What am I going to do?"



Triggered by the alarm, the security company called to check in. Then, police came and cleared the house.



Thornton said that she and her husband later noticed that some of their stuff was out of place.



"Things were open. Drawers were open," Thornton said. "There were things taken out, looked through."



They decided to board up a side door as a form of protection and shared what happened with neighbors.



Thornton said that neighbors told her that cars and sheds in the area have been broken into and that individuals have been trying to break into houses as well.



The couple said they are thankful that no one was hurt and that nothing of value appeared to have been taken.



They just want the community to watch out.



"Anywhere and everywhere, just for people to be more aware of what's going on, their surroundings," Thornton said. "It could be ten times worse for somebody else."

Franklin police said that at this time, they cannot confirm whether someone was actually inside the couple's home.

They also stated that they do not believe there is a serial burglar targeting the area, but they encourage people to call them and report anything suspicious.

