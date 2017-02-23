2 facing assault charges after fight at Woodlawn Urgent Care

A fight at an Urgent Care in Woodlawn left a Tri-State mother with a concussion, broken nose and fractured orbital bone, according to medical records shared with FOX19 NOW.

According to police reports, the fight started over seating at the Hometown Urgent Care. Witness statements outline a verbal altercation between the victim and Twanya and Kimberly Flanigan that ended with a physical altercation.

"This young man said to me ‘those are our seats’ and I just politely said to him, 'well you’re already sitting and there’s four empty chairs there, I think you guys will be OK,'" the victim, who asked to remain unnamed, told FOX19 NOW

A witness statement from Twanya Flanigan accused the victim of starting the altercation by stealing their seats and using inappropriate language towards her son.

The reports from Woodlawn Police said Kimberly Flanigan told police she felt threatened when she started throwing punches.

"The next thing I know, around the corner, I’m getting sucker punched," the victim said. "I’m on the ground, I’m trying to get the baby out of the way, three people are kicking me in the head… I’m being punched, I’m being attacked."

Twanya and Kimberly Flanigan are both facing assault charges.

