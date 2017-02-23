Timeline: Tracking severe storms tonight

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Around 5 p.m., showers and thunderstorms will begin to form over the western half of the Tri-State. About an hour after these storms form, some will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and small hail.

More storms are expected to form during the evening and, eventually, they’ll merge together into a large line of storms.

This line will then slowly move from west to east across the area before 8 p.m. The line will have the biggest potential of producing severe weather.

We currently expect the peak of the activity and the period with the greatest threat between 7 p.m.. and 1 a.m. Then, the system will move into the far eastern counties and weakening from there.

Some damaging winds could occur as late as 3 a.m. in our eastern counties.

Though the tornado threat is not high, one or two weak, brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Even a weak tornado can produce wind gusts up to 100mph.

While not everyone will experience severe weather on Friday, it’s quite likely that we’ll see some trees and power lines taken down and many will experience heavy rain and lightning.

You’ll want to stay weather aware Friday evening. Have someone in your family stay up to monitor the latest information.

