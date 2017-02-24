Man found shot in West End

A man in his 40s or 50s was found shot in a West End street overnight, Cincinnati police said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His name and condition were not released overnight, but police said so far his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

A passerby found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on West Liberty Street at Linn Street, across the street from one of the city's firehouses, about 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.

