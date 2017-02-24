Court records: 14-year-old girl loaded gun, shot father intending to kill him

The 14-year-old girl charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father purposely retrieved a firearm, loaded it and shot him in the head in an attempt to kill him, court records released Friday state.

The teen will remain in custody at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center until her case returns to court next week, a judge ruled in a brief hearing.

A preliminary hearing was set for March 3.

The girl was arrested Thursday shortly after calling 911 about 7 a.m. and telling a dispatcher: "Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs? ... I just shot my dad," according to a recording of the call.

When Hamilton police responded to the family home on Millvale Avenue, they said they found her father, James Ponder, 71, shot in the face.

He was alive when he was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital in an ambulance and then flown via AirCare to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

But by Thursday afternoon, they confirmed his death and announced the teen's arrest.

Investigators called the shooting an "isolated domestic situation."

Few other details have beeen released.

After Friday's hearing, the teen's lawyer, Matt Fritsch,cautioned against a rush to judgment: "Obviously it's a tragic situation for all."

Delinquent complaint of incident involving teenager who allegedly shot and killed her father inside their Butler Co. home @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DovhkL7rg7 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 24, 2017

Family members are beginning to arrive in courtroom, many of them visibly upset, crying before detention hearing for teen @FOX19 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 24, 2017

