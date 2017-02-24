Batesville bakery sells record number of 'Thing-a-lings'

A Batesville, Indiana bakery sold a record number of their famous Cherry 'Thing-a-lings' over Presidents Day weekend.

Schmidt Bakery said it sold 82,908 Thing-a-lings this year. In 2016, the bakery sold 52,000 of the tasty treats.

A Thing-a-ling is made like a fritter, but with fresh cherries.

According to the folks at the bakery, the tradition comes straight from the story of George Washington chopping down a cherry tree.

The famous Thing-a-lings are only sold during on Presidents Day and the weekend leading up to it.

The five-day event attracted approximately 4,140 customers in 2017 compared to 3,000 in 2016.

Customers came from across the Tri-State and as far as Tennessee and Wisconsin. The bakery also shipped the cherry Thing-a-ling’s to places such as California, Arizona, New Jersey and Florida.

If you weren't able to get your hands one this year, you'll have to wait till next Presidents Day.

