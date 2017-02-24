5 of 9 suspects arrested in Middletown beating caught on camera

An image from the video. (Provided)

Top row: Kierra Curry (left), Justice Moore (right). Bottom row: Cheri Jackson (left), Chantal Helvey (center), Rian Buchanan (right). (Photos provided by Middletown Jail)

Five of the nine suspects involved in an attack that was recorded and posted on Facebook have turned themselves in, Middletown police confirmed.

Justice Moore, 22, Kierra Curry, 21, Rian Buchanan, 18, and Chantal Helvey, 19, turned themselves in Friday, according to a Middletown spokesperson.

The fifth suspect, Cheri Jackson, 24, was arrested Wednesday, Middletown police said.

Police have issued warrants for the remaining four suspects, who remain at-large.

Avery Galliher, 19, said she was ambushed by a group of eight women and one man while inside her boyfriend's home on 15th Avenue Monday.

[Video: 9 suspects wanted in Middletown beating]

A video of the assault started circulating on social media Monday and members of the public contacted Middletown Police around 4 p.m.

The video was quickly taken down, but officers were able to access it and review what happened.

Galliher claims the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend was among the group of suspects. She said the woman invited her to the home as a "set up."

“I think it’s all due to jealousy. I didn’t understand it," Galliher said. “I mean, we were friends. We’ve been friends for a long time. I think they just wanted to be cool."

Galliher was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

"Whenever I bend down it hurts my head and I can taste blood or something," she said

Warrants for felonious assault have been filed for the following people:

Jemarious White, 31

Channel White, 23

Alexis Barge, 19

Kymber Leigh Calhoun, 18

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call police at (513) 425-7737.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.