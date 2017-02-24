Overnight lane closures scheduled next week for I-275 in Clermont County

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews are getting a jump start with the warm weather by clearing brush on Interstate 275 over the next week.

Starting on Sunday, February 26, crews will be blocking the right lane of southbound I-275 just north of State Route 32.

The closures will run 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. continuing nightly through Saturday, March 4.

Traffic will be maintained, just watch for stop and slowed traffic.

