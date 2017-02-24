Police get $300K for OT to fight shooting spike

Cincinnati police respond to a shooting in the West End early Friday. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police are stepping up patrols in response to a spike in shootings over the past month.

City Manager Harry Black is allocating $300,000 for police overtime, he wrote in a memo to City Council this week.

Shootings increased during February's unusually mild weather in Districts 1,3 and 4, according to another memo, one from Police Chief Eliot Isaac to Black.

Exact figures were not immediately available Friday, but police have responded to at least seven shootings in the last week alone.

The most recent one, reported about 12:45 a.m. Friday, found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound as he lay in a West End street near one of the city's firehouses.

The extra police patrols will begin immediately and target areas determined as "hot spots," the chief's memo states. A "hot spot" is identified through repeat incidents of shootings, shots fired, aggravated assaults and robberies.

Mountain Bike officers also will be out in communities seeing the shooting surge to reassure residents and business owners "that we will not tolerate this level of gun violence," the chief wrote.

In addition, police have been trying out technology to help them pinpoint the location of gunfire as they work to address gun violence and to provide investigators with leads to link shootings.

ShotSpotter acoustic sensors precisely trace where gunshots are fired and alert officers, a system that has been used in cities across the country to try to speed up law enforcement response to shootings.

In areas where it is deployed, ShotSpotter will provide police "hard evidence of when and where a shots fired incident occurred and not have to rely on citizens to report this information timely and accurately," the chief wrote.

