Opioid overdose deaths show no sign of slowing down in Butler Co.

Bolstered by the introduction of synthetic opioids, drug overdoses were the leading cause of death in Butler County for the third year in a row.

A report issued by the Butler County Coroner's office show that deaths attributed to overdoses have been rising since 2012 and are expected to keep climbing. Of the 192 overdose deaths in 2016, 80 percent were tied to heroin and fetanyl, an even more deadly synthetic opioid.

“The Coroner’s office continues to see high numbers of drug overdose deaths. However, the trend in 2016 is more toward fentanyl, as well as the other more potent and deadly derivatives of fentanyl," Dr. Lisa Mannix, the Butler County Coroner said.

The rate of fatal overdoses in the United States has nearly tripled since 1999, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. One in four drug overdoses in 2015 were related to heroin. In 1999, just 6 percent of all overdoses in the country were opioid related.

Not only was 2015 the first year overdose deaths topped 50,000, but deaths from opioid abuse increased from 57 to 73 percent in five years. Data from the CDC finds a sharp increase in the number of death related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

Cincinnati saw a dramatic uptick in overdoses and deaths when synthetic opioids hit the streets. According to city data, first responders are called to an about 100 overdose incidents a month. In September, there were over 450 overdoses and at least eight deaths after a of heroin was laced with carfentanil and fentanyl. The synthetics are so potent, it is dangerous for law enforcement to handle any drug materials they may seize in an overdose call.

Ohio and Kentucky are among the four states with the highest drug overdose rate. In 2015, the states with the statistically higher than national rate of drug overdoses were West Virginia (41.5 per 100,000 people), New Hampshire (34.3), Kentucky (29.9), and Ohio (29.9).

