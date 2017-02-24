VIDEO: Fiona gets a bigger pool

Good news #TeamFiona!

The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved premature hippo is one month old and playing in a larger pool. Zoo officials say she's growing at good rate and has already outgrown two pools.

Her IV has been removed which allows Fiona to have some much-needed supervised pool time. Playing in the pool allows her to develop lung strength, muscle and allows her to act like a hippo. Fun fact: Hippos don't swim, they float.

Zoo officials say Fiona's pool is close to her mom and dad so she can hear and smell them.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on January 24, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. This spurred concern among zoo officials and the premature hippo required constant care. The typical birth weight is 55-120 pounds.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.