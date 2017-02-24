Now you can wear a #TeamFiona shirt

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's beloved premature baby hippo Fiona has become a local celebrity despite only being one month old.

Zoo officials have provided consistent updates for us to see the young hippo fighting against health concerns of being prematurely born.

Now the zoo is offering T-Shirts and magnets for #TeamFiona fans. The shirts run for $22 and the magnets cost $10.

"A portion of the proceeds from the #TeamFiona shirts and magnets will help cover the cost of providing the level of support that our preemie needs," a statement from the zoo said.

