How to prep for tonight's severe weather

Officials with the City of Cincinnati say they are prepared to respond to downed trees, power lines, light outages, inoperative traffic signals and road closures as a result of tonight’s storm.



Walk the area surrounding your building looking for loose objects. These objects can become projectiles that can cause damage or injury in a high wind storms:

Trash cans and lids

Outdoor furniture

Outdoor equipment

Outdoor grills

Turn off propane tanks

Check all building openings. Verify all windows and doors are closed and securely latched.

Close garage doors, gate openings and hatches.

Make certain important items are stored in a secure location.

Move breakable items away from doors and windows.

Recommendations from Duke Energy:

Continue to monitor the media for important information.

If you experience a power outage, please alert us by calling Duke Energy's toll-free, automated outage reporting system at 800.543.5599. Those with access to the Internet may report an outage using our online report form.

If you anticipate an extended outage, consider moving yourself and your family – especially those with special needs – to an alternate location.

Consider checking on others who may benefit from your assistance.

Consider all downed power lines and anything touching them energized and DANGEROUS! Do not get near them and report the problem to Duke Energy.

Don't open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

During severe weather or power outages, turn off as many appliances and electronics as possible. This will reduce the potential for damage or fire. After the power is restored, wait five to 10 minutes before turning them back on.

