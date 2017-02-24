2 pedestrians struck in Middletown

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Middletown Friday, one of them is believed to be a minor.

The collision happened in the 4600 block on Shawnray Drive around 5 p.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown. At least one of them was taken by an Aircare helicopter.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

