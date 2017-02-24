Storms rip through Tri-State, leave destruction behind

Sweco manufacturing in Florence appears to sustained storm damage in this viewer photo from Ryan Curtis

The side of this Burlington house was ripped off during Wednesday's storms. (FOX19 NOW/Charisse Gibson)

Severe storms ripped through the Tri-State in two waves early Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Trees were torn from the ground, roofs were ripped from homes and businesses and streets flooded as tornadoes possibly spawned about 2 a.m. and again about 7:45 a.m.

Some schools in our rural communities are closed or delayed Wednesday due to high water and flooding.

High water also shut down a main artery in the city of Cincinnati.

"Severe devastation" with several roofs ripped off homes was reported on Birchdale Court in Anderson Township just before 8 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The storm took off a corner on the second story of a Burlington house on Colby Court, according to Boone County dispatchers. A little boy sleeping in a room inside is safe.

Owner of the home says she is just thankful her son didn't die.

Storm damage also is coming in from Brown, Boone, Kenton and Lewis counties.

Residents in southeastern Indiana reported severe storms with large hail rumbled through about 6:15 a.m.

“I thought it was coming through the roof of our house, it was so heavy, so fast, so quick, so strong," said Doug Vetter of Sunman.

"It’ s just 20 minutes of straight slamming on our house and our cars. Wow, that was something, scary!”

More pics of hail coming out of New Alsace, Indiana. Pic courtesy: David Smith

Heavy rain fell across the region overnight, soaking most areas with 2 inches.

Another 1-2 inches is expected through mid-morning.

Earlier, tornadoes possibly touched down in Clermont and Highland counties earlier this morning, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Radar data indicates at least one tornado may have hit an area south of Leesburg about 2:40 a.m. and near Batavia just before 4 a.m.

A tree fell on the roof of a residence and a roof is missing on another structure on Locust Lake Road in Pierce Township, according to the weather service.

Locust Lake Drive in Amelia blocked off by emergency crews; there have been reports of storm damage on that street

In Amelia, the 6800 block of Ohio 125 is shut down after trees and debris blew into the road, blocking it, about 3:50 a.m., Union Township dispatchers said.

In Leesburg, a vacant house was reported destroyed in the 11000 block of Cope Road, according to Highland County dispatchers. There also are reports of trees and barns down on U.S. 62 and State Route 771.

Earlier, northbound Interstate 75 flooded and closed for about an hour between westbound I-74 and Mitchell Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

Crews responded to reports of vehicles forced to pull off the highway due to high water just before 2:30 a.m. One vehicle was reported trapped in a middle lane.

High water also flooded dozens of basements across Hamilton County and in Cincinnati, dispatchers said.

Residents in Fairfax called 911 about 2:45 a.m. to report they were forced to evacuate homes on Simpson Avenue.

One report included a woman trapped on her porch due to high water.

LOOK: Debris from the Little Duck Creek in Fairfax left up on top of the bridge that passes over it. Roads muddy in the area.

Rain submerged and trapped vehicles on Goebel Avenue in Westwood, said resident Michelle Bruce.

Her basement also flooded, an unfortunate common occurrence during heavy rains she said she has learned to live with.

She blames the sewer system for the persistent problem.

"I have (Metropolitan Sewer District's) number in my phone like a family member because I have to call them all the time," she said.

Take a look at pictures sent in from a viewer on Gobel Ave in Westwood, cars submerged due to flooding. Be safe!

Green Township also was hit hard, according to dispatchers.

Crews responded to flooding reports in homes on Antoninus Drive, Muddy Creek and Three Rivers Parkway at Shady Lane.

Flooding is expected to continue before skies dry out this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall from the mid-60s late morning into the 50s by late afternoon.

Winds will remain gusty overnight Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures plunge to 34 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 46.

There's a slight chance of rain showers Thursday night and snow flurries by Friday morning.

The low will fall to 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 40s Saturday.

Sunday should bring temperatures near 60 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

