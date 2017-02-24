Fitness fraud? How to fool your fitness tracker

Office fitness competitions have inspired some Fitbit wearers to break the rules. People are now comping up with crazy cheats to increase their step counts.

Motivated by cash prizes or other incentives, they're logging thousands of steps by cheating.

For example, some fitness trackers have been hooked up to a drill, a fan, even a remote control race car. In a few hours, the device can log thousands and thousands of extra steps.



"It's always about being the best you and not getting caught up in the competition. I think that's what we're missing," Fitness director Dave Smith said.

Smith is the area fitness director for Silverlake/ Better Bodies Fitness. He uses the my zone heart-rate based tracking devices with his clients, which tracks exertion.

"What I like about it is it tracks your effort you put into it, no matter what you're doing," he said. "I don't have to wear it all day long, I put it on when I work out, I get my heart rate up, I can monitor that and so on."

While many are against "fitness fraud," they all agree fitness trackers are a great tool to help get in shape and stay that way.

"It gets them to push themselves a little bit further, seeing their friends right next to them, putting in the extra effort," Smith said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.