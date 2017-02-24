15-year-old injured in Pleasant Ridge shooting

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and injured in Pleasant Ridge on Friday night.

According to police, they found the victim in the 2700 block of Lawndale Avenue near Montgomery Road.

The male victim was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there is no evidence the shooting took place at the scene on Lawndale.

Witnesses said they saw three males running from the scene.

If you have any information, contact police.

