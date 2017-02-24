Police searching for suspects who stole car with 3-year-old inside

Police are searching for suspects after a car was stolen with a 3-year-old inside of it Friday night.

Police said it happened in Westwood at the Exxon Mobile gas station at Glenmore and Werk Road.

According to police, possibly three people jumped into the running car and took off with the child still inside. At some point they realized the 3-year-old was inside and ditched the car in the 3100 block of Westbrook Drive a short time later.

The child and the mother have been reunited.

Police are searching the area for suspects.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

