Senate OKs bill to help job seekers with criminal records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has approved a bill aimed at making it easier for people with criminal records to get a job.

Senate Bill 120 would no longer allow state boards and commissions to deny someone an occupational license solely because the person has a criminal record. Instead, the bill would guarantee the person a formal hearing before the commission. If the commission still denies the license, the person could appeal to the circuit court.

The bill is part of a larger effort to reform the state's criminal justice system. The bill also would not allow poor people to be put in jail for being unable to pay court costs or fines.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.