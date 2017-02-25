Cincinnati's Home and Garden Show kicks off this weekend

Cincinnati's largest and longest running spring showcase is this weekend at the Duke Energy Center.

Satisfy your green thumb with exhibits on landscaping, or gain inspiration for a home remodel. The show runs February 25 and 26 and March 1 through March 5.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online or at Kroger stores.

See the full schedule of events at cincinnatihomeandgardenshow.com

