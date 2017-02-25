Family-run Remke Markets chain is sold

Remke Markets has been sold to a Findlay-based company, the grocer informed shoppers on Friday.

Remke's 10 supermarkets in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will remain open, but come under the management of Fresh Encounter Inc., which operates four other grocery chains, according to our news partners at Cincinnati Enquirer. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The family-led company, founded in 1897, was the last locally based supermarket chain other than Kroger.

"The decision to sell Remke Markets was a difficult one, however, we are excited that these new resources will allow us to greatly enhance our customer experience," wrote Remke's president Matthew Remke in a Friday letter to customers. "This change will allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of a local, neighborhood grocery with exceptional service in convenient locations, as well as to preserve valuable employment for our dedicated associates."

Remke added the move allows his father, Bill Remke, to retire after spending 60 years at the company. Remke concluded by thanking customers for 120 years of loyalty. Bill Remke was the third generation to run the grocery chain.

The Erlanger-based chain has closed three stores since 2015. The shuttered Columbia Township, Newport and Westwood stores were originally part of the ailing bigg's chain that Remke Markets acquired in 2010 from Supervalu.

Generative Growth LLC is a corporation whose members include third generation grocers, Michael S. Needler Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson. Fresh Encounter's family of markets include Sack ‘n Save, Community Markets, Great Scot and Chief Markets.

Spokesmen for Remke and Generative Growth were not available for comment.

Enquirer's Alexander Coolidge reported this story.

