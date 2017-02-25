Recipe: Bambina's Blackened Shrimp Po Boy Sliders

Just in time for Mardis Gras! Check out Bambina’s Blackened Shrimp Po Boy Sliders with Remoulade

Cook Time : 15 Min Servings: 4-6

What you need:

Sliders

1lb 26-30 Shrimp ( Gulf Shrimp is Best if Available)

Blackened Seasoning

Slider Buns

Garlic Butter ( Optional)

Shredded Lettuce

Sliced Tomato

Remoulade

1 c. Best Foods (or Hellmann's) Mayonnaise

2/3 c. ketchup

3 Tbsp. Horseradish

1/2 Tbsp. to 1 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. Dill Pickle Relish

What’s you do:

1. In a Bowl Mix all the sauce ingredients and let the flavors marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

2. Season your Shrimp

3. Heat up a Cast Iron Skillet and add a little cooking oil and butter, blacken your shrimp on both sides being careful not to over cook.

4. Toast your slider buns and spread a little garlic butter on the inside

5. Divide your shrimp up and fill the rolls with shrimp, lettuce , tomatoes and Remoulade.