Recipe: Bambina's Blackened Shrimp Po Boy Sliders

Just in time for Mardis Gras! Check out Bambina’s Blackened Shrimp Po Boy Sliders with Remoulade 

Cook Time : 15 Min Servings: 4-6

What you need:

Sliders 

1lb 26-30 Shrimp ( Gulf Shrimp is Best if Available)

Blackened Seasoning 

Slider Buns 

Garlic Butter ( Optional)

Shredded Lettuce 

Sliced Tomato 

Remoulade 

1 c. Best Foods (or Hellmann's) Mayonnaise

2/3 c. ketchup

3 Tbsp. Horseradish

1/2 Tbsp. to 1 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning 

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. Dill Pickle Relish 

What’s you do: 

1. In a Bowl Mix all the sauce ingredients and let the flavors marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

2. Season your Shrimp

3. Heat up a Cast Iron Skillet and add a little cooking oil and butter, blacken your shrimp on both sides being careful not to over cook. 

4. Toast your slider buns and spread a little garlic butter on the inside 

5. Divide your shrimp up and fill the rolls with shrimp, lettuce , tomatoes and Remoulade.

