Police search for suspect in CVS pharmacy robbery

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Harrison pharmacy Friday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the CVS on the corner of Harrison Avenue and West Road.

Police said a man handed the pharmacist a note demanding drugs and stating he was armed.

After receiving the drugs, he fled the store and was last seen behind the Church on Fire building, according to Harrison Police.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

