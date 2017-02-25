Driver crashes into Glendale home after fleeing police - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Driver crashes into Glendale home after fleeing police

GLENDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A driver is in custody after he fled during a traffic stop then crashed into a Glendale home Saturday.

After fleeing Forest Park Police, the driver lost control and drove into the basement of a residence in the 300 block of East Sharon Road, according to Glendale Police. It happened around 3 a.m.

One person was home at the time but not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody.

