Cincinnati mayoral candidates defend sanctuary city pledge

Dozens of so-called sanctuary cities are standing firm against President Donald Trump’s pledged crackdown on municipalities that defy his immigration policies.

All three Cincinnati mayoral candidates agree: The city needs to remain a sanctuary city.

The president in January issued an executive order declaring a policy of cutting off jurisdictions that refuse to assist federal immigration authorities. The order puts transportation projects and other efforts on the chopping block which could have rippling effects across the nation.

Some city officials across the country are challenging the order's vague language and not taking President Trump's threats seriously.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the city is not violating any laws. "The executive order relating to sanctuary cities refers to jail policies. We don't manage a jail, so we are incapable of violating the executive order and losing federal funds," he said.

In practice, sanctuary cities are generally less about ignoring laws undocumented immigrants are breaking and more about not delegating federal law enforcement efforts to local police. Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Yvette Simpson says profiling underrepresented populations never works out well.

"Our job is to do local law enforcement, we have very few resources in our police department to deal with the homicides and shootings," Simpson said. "If someone breaks the law they will be arrested and sent through the system. If they're not here legally, they will be deported."

Cincinnati joined the ranks of Boston, San Francisco and New York that declare themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants. The president is threatening to delay or cancel massive infrastructure projects at the same time the administration is planning to unveil an infrastructure plan in the first 100 days that could run as high as $1 trillion for highways, airports and bridges.

More Coverage: How to vote in the Cincinnati mayoral election

It is unclear what the scope of defunding a sanctuary city would look like and if that would trickle beyond major projects such as denying student grants or business subsidies.

In the event the federal government starts denying Cincinnati federal funds, mayoral candidate Rob Richardson Jr. said he's willing to duke it out with Washington. "This is an opportunity President Trump is doing to divide this country," Richardson said. "We're not going to be intimidated by the president."

President Trump pledged on the campaign trail that he would strip federal funding from sanctuary cities in his first 100 days in office, a label that does not have a specific definition. However, sanctuary cities generally refer to municipalities that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants that may be deported by federal law enforcement.

"The president's going to do everything he can within the scope of the executive order to make sure cities who don't comply with it...counties and other institutions that remain sanctuary cities don't get federal government funding," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. "Areas like Miami-Dade down in Florida understand the importance of this order, and we hope cities like Cincinnati and other communities around the country follow their lead and comply with that."



The president said he would not be opposed to using defunding as a "weapon" against cities and states that fail to fall in with the federal government.



"I don't want to defund anybody. I want to give them the money they need to properly operate as a city or a state," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly. "If they're going to have sanctuary cities, we may have to do that. Certainly that would be a weapon."



Soon after the inauguration, the Brent Spence Bridge was found on an unofficial list as one of the administration's top priorities in its plan for massive infrastructure upgrades. While the bridge belongs to Kentucky, some are concerned about the bridge's future considering Cincinnati arguably gets the bulk of the economic benefits from it.

More Coverage: Sheriff on sanctuary city status: I'm taking the side of the law

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel has jumped on the sanctuary city issue as part of his planned rematch with Sen. Sherrod Brown in the 2018 election. Following the president's lead, Mandel has launched a crusade to hold city officials criminally accountable for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

"Over our dead body will Cincinnati become a sanctuary city," Mandel said.



Sen. Brown vowed he would "fight like hell" to protect federal funding for Ohio's cities. "Ohio mayors and law enforcement don’t need Washington telling them how to run their cities," Sen. Brown said.



Mandel endorsed a bill proposed by freshman legislature Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown, that would outlaw sanctuary cities. The proposed law could punish city officials with fines or jail time. Specifics on Keller's bill are vague and no draft has been formally introduced.



"Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation's laws and undermine the security of our communities," Treasurer Mandel said in a written statement. "Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them."



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.