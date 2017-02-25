Man suspected of stealing police cruiser arrested

A man accused of a weekend crime spree that allegedly involved stealing a police cruiser was taken into custody Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police say Kevin M. Gabbard, 37, is suspected of stealing televisions from a Target in Bridgewater Falls Saturday. Gabbard allegedly fled the mall in a white van driven by another suspect.

Gabbard’s van, driven by Shawna Maco of Hamilton, was stopped on Route 4 just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, Gabbard ran out of the vehicle and was pursued by police as he ran towards a residence.

During the chase, authorities say Gabbard returned to the scene where he was initially pulled over and stole a police cruiser to flee.

Police recovered the cruiser undamaged in Hamilton on Central Avenue near Hanover Street. Authorities say the suspect allegedly robbed a barber shop at 867 Central Avenue and is still at-large.

Authorities describe Gabbard as a white male approximately 5 foot 10 in height and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Marco was taken into custody Saturday when the police initially pulled the duo over, but charges are pending.

Fairfield Township authorities say Gabbard committed another robbery and carjacking Sunday, but details available. Police have not detailed charges.

