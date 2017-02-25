Bellevue Police searching for suspects who vandalized Little Library

Bellevue Police are working to identify a group of juveniles who vandalized books at a Little Free Library in Northern Kentucky.

Surveillance video shows the group clearing the case of every book on the shelf and one of the individuals throws two of the books at the window of a home.

“I don’t know why someone would want to do this to our library but it’s obviously not going to stop us,” Melissa Morandi said.

Morandi and her family built the small neighborhood library to promote literacy in the community. It was built in the Summer of 2016 and she says it’s been a great way for them to get to interact with their neighbors.

“We really were just hoping to promote literacy in the community and share our love of reading with the neighborhood because we love to read as a family and it’s something we wanted to share with everyone,” Morandi said.

The Little Free Library host tells us it’s not the first time someone took all the books out of the library but it is the first time they’ve been used to try and damage her windows.

“We’re back! Our library is obviously full today, there were some nice neighbors that even gave books today to help refill it,” Morandi said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellevue Police Department: (859)292-4234

