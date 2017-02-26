Aurora man killed in Dearborn County crash

An Aurora man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Dearborn County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on US 50 at Front Street.

Indiana State Police said Walter Vinson, 62, drove into the path of another car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of US 50.

Vinson was taken to Dearborn County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car and two juvenile passengers were checked out for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

