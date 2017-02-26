Miami U issues campus crime alert after report of sexual assault

Miami University Police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

A campus crime alert was issued Saturday. It's the fourth one since Feb. 5.

According to the crime alert, a woman was sexually assaulted by a known male student in a dorm room at Hahne Hall early Saturday morning. The victim is not a student at the university.

Miami University Police are investigating.

On Feb. 15, McCullough Hyde Memorial staff notified Miami University police that a student had reported a sexual assault to them. The woman said she was assaulted somewhere on campus on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 11, a student told Oxford Police she woke up the day before in a bed in an unknown residence, according to the alert. She said she had been sexually assaulted and had no recollection of arriving there.

The first campus crime alert the university issued was after a student told police she was sexually assaulted in McBride Hall on Feb. 5.

