Findlay Market hosts Mardi Gras celebration Sunday

Findlay Market is getting into Mardi Gras Sunday.

The marketplace is being be transformed into New Orleans.

There will be food from Smiley's Bayou Catering and Schell's Sweet and Savory Sensations.

Hurricanes and craft beers will be on tap.

The event also features merchant specials, live music and Mardi Gras beads.

Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

At noon, the 2017 Mardis Gras King and Queen will be crowned by FOX19's Charisse Gibson and Q102's Jeff Thomas.

The parade begins at 12:15 p.m.

