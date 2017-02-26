Crews investigating cause of Bellevue house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BELLEVUE, KY (FOX19) -

Firefighters in Northern Kentucky are working to find out what sparked an overnight blaze that forced a family into the cold Sunday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of Berry Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

