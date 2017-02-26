Edgewood Police have message for residents after thefts from vehicles

Police in Northern Kentucky have a message to residents after several reported thefts over the weekend.

Edgewood Police posted the notice on social media Sunday, asking the public not to leave valuables in the car.

"If you have nothing in the car, there will be nothing to steal," the post reads. "If you leave valuables in the car park it in the garage. If you cannot park in the garage we suggest you lock the doors. If you cannot do any of that we may be talking in person."

Police also asked residents to photograph the serial numbers of guns and electronics, and take pictures of jewelry, in case the items are stolen,

"Trying to describe what your ring is and looks like to an officer who is not a jeweler can be difficult," the post reads.

They also asked residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious people or vehicles.

If you have any information about the thefts, you're asked to call (859) 356-3191.

