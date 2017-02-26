LGBTQIA organization relaunched in Dearborn County

A newly revived LGBTQIA group based in Dearborn County wants to spread a message of acceptance and support.



Leaders of the Ohio River Pride Coalition said they are breaking down barriers in hopes of making a positive impact.

The coalition covers several local Indiana and Ohio counties.



The president of the group said its mission is to accept, support and include.



"Can't let hate and fear win," Shelly Snyder, the group's president, said.



The LGBTQIA organization was just re-launched weeks ago and is now on its way to becoming a non-profit.



Snyder said that her daughter, who is transgender, is her inspiration.



"I've watched my child suffer. She has received death threats, just for being who she is," Snyder said. "Anytime I get an unknown phone number calling my phone, I'm like this is the call my daughter has been hurt or killed. It scares me to death to answer my phone."



Snyder said she wants to help put a stop to bullying, hate crimes and high suicide rates in the LGBTQIA community.



She said the coalition will be hosting a pride march in Dearborn County in April that will be the first of its kind in the area.



There are also meetings scheduled with local school boards to establish support groups, and members have already had a meet and greet.



Snyder said that she knows not everyone may understand.



"We've found allies in places we didn't know we had them, that's for sure, but we've also been met with resistance," Snyder said.



Regardless, Snyder said she is prepared for what could be ahead and will not give up.



"We're blowing up closet doors. Our kids are not going to hide. They're not going to live in fear," Snyder said. "We're going to promote an environment that is safe where people are educated about the issues and where they have more allies than people that they need to fear."

Snyder said people of all ages are welcome to join their efforts.

To learn more about the group and to find out what events are planned, visit the alliance's Facebook page.

