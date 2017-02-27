Judge: Ray Tensing murder retrial on track to start in May

Ray Tensing walks into court during his trial last fall. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

The upcoming Ray Tensing murder retrial is on track to start as planned.

Attorneys for the former University of Cincinnati Police officer and from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office met for a status hearing with Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.

Judge Ghiz announced there will be another status hearing on April 4. The case is still on schedule to begin the trial on May 25.

Late last year, the judge set the re-trial date for May 25 and issued a gag order in the case preventing attorneys from talking about it to the media.

"This protective order is intended to prevent media coverage of statements that might unfairly influence the potential jury pool and the outcome of the case," Ghiz wrote on Dec. 14.

[Related story: Ray Tensing retrial set for May 25 in Hamilton County]

Twelve jurors were unable to unanimously agree to convict Tensing on a murder or voluntary manslaughter charge after deliberating some 25 hours back in November.

Tensing, 27, fatally shot Samuel DuBose, 43, during a July 2015 traffic stop.

At one point, the jury was 10-2 for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

He has said he remains confident his office can win a conviction this time.

Deters also has said his office would seek to move the case out of the county, but the judge said in December she anticipated the retrial would be held here.

Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing was hoping to be acquitted.

Tensing testified during the trial and said he fired his gun because he thought DuBose's vehicle was dragging him and he feared for his life.

Related story: Tensing: 'I fired at him because I thought he was going to kill me'

If convicted on the murder charge, Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.