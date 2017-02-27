Murder trial this fall for men charged with firefighter's death

Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman (Provided by the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters)

Two men facing murder charges in the death of a Hamilton firefighter at a burning home will go on trial this fall.

A Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge announced Lester Parker, 66, of Hamilton and his nephew, William Tucker, 49, of Richmond, Kentucky, will stand trial Nov. 6 n murder and aggravated arson charges.

The men recently were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated arson after investigators say they linked them to setting the Dec. 28, 2015 blaze that killed Wolterman, 28.

Wolterman, 28, fell through the first floor into the basement of Parker's Pater Avenue home.

A tripped burglar alarm first led police to the home.

Fire crews were called shortly after for heavy smoke exiting three sides of the structure.

"Patrick breached the front door and entered the burning structure, never questioning that he was serving the citizens, that he was making a difference," said Hamilton Fire Chief Steve Dawson, during his funeral service.

Several days after the fire, authorities ruled arson as the cause and announced a task force devoted to finding the suspected arsonist.

If convicted, the men face 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge and a maximum 11 years for the arson charge.

