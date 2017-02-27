Tooth Fairy more generous

The Tooth Fairy was feeling quite generous last year with payouts reaching a record high.

Forget quarters or one dollar bills, according to Delta Dental's annual survey, cash payouts from the tooth fairy soared to an all-time high average of $4.66.

That's 75 cents more than the year before.

Kids losing a tooth for the first time earned nearly six dollars on average.

Overall, the Tooth Fairy paid more than $290 million in the U.S. for lost teeth.

