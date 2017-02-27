Recipe: Beef Loin with Béarnaise Sauce

Beef Loin with Classic Béarnaise Sauce

1 lb. Beef Loin - tenderloin, bistro steak, château

Salt & Pepper

Unsalted Butter

Olive Oil

Heat a sauté pan or cast iron pan over medium high heat. Melt some butter and swirl with olive oil in the pan.

Season steak w. salt & pepper, sear in hot pan for 2-3 minutes, flip and either place pan in the oven to finish cooking or cook second side on the pan.

Medium rare is about 9-10 minutes total cooking time. Let steak rest on cutting board for a few minutes before slicing.

Serve with house made bread, roasted asparagus and béarnaise sauce.

Béarnaise:

· ¼ cup White Wine Vinegar

· ½ cup White Wine (dry)

· 3 sprigs Tarragon (finely chopped, reserve stems)

· 1 small Shallot (roughly chopped)

· ½ tsp Black Peppercorn (whole)

· 2 Egg Yolks

· Salt

· 12 tbsp Unsalted Butter

Combine the vinegar, wine, herb stems, shallots and black peppercorns in a small pot. Bring to a simmer over medium high heat and lower heat to maintain a gentle simmer until reduced to 1 ½ tbsp, 15 minutes.

Strain through a fine mesh strainer, pressing solids with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible.

Combine the vinegar reduction, egg yolks and salt in the bottom of a cup that barely fits the head of an immersion blender.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over high heat, swirling constantly until foaming subsides. Transfer butter to a liquid measuring cup.

Place the head of the immersion blender into the bottom of the cup and turn on. With blender running slowly add hot butter to the cup. It should emulsify with the egg yolk and vinegar.

Continue to pour until all the butter is added. Sauce should be thick and creamy. If it is thin, transfer to a double bowler and whisk vigorously until sauce is thick.

Season to taste. Whisk in chopped herbs and serve immediately or transfer to a small lidded pot and keep in a warm place up to 1 hour.