Trader Joe's recalls apple sauces due to possible glass pieces in jars

A voluntary recall has been issued for some apple sauce because there could be pieces of glass inside the jars.

Manzana Products Co. announced the recall, which impacts three Trader Joe's products.

Each apple sauce listed below is in a 24 oz. glass jar. The products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Products recalled:

Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce

UPC 00194877

All "best before" codes through Oct. 6, 2918

Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce

UPC 00015905

All "best before" codes through Aug. 8. 2018

Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce

UPC 00014359

All "best before" codes through Dec. 16, 2018

*Only sold on the west coast

If you purchased the products, they should be thrown out or returned to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Go here for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.