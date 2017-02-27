Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to buy more than 100 body cameras

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office plans to buy more than 100 body cameras for deputies and roll them out this summer, Sheriff Jim Neil and Commissioner Todd Portune announced in a joint press conference Monday.

The county will spend $150,000 this year and receive a matching federal grant for about the same amount that will cover a lot of other related costs including implementation, they said.

Deputies working in the field and responding to calls will begin wearing them in mid-June.

"Our Sheriff's Office has been committed to transparency throughout our operation," county records released Monday show.

"Body worn cameras are an essential tool for current day law enforcement in this ever changing field. Building and maintaining the trust of our community as well as a positive relationship is a priority for our Sheriff's office and the Board of County Commissioner.

County leaders say studies show body worn cameras can collect invaluable evidence, especially in domestic disputes and incidents with contradicting testimony. The cameras often lead to better, more respectful behavior by both citizens and deputies. They also result in a significant reduction in overall complaints, both founded and unfounded.

