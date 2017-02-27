Police: Man flown to hospital after Oxford bar fight

A fight at a bar over the weekend ended with a man flown to the hospital and two other people facing charges.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Woods, located on N. Poplar St.

Sgt. Jon Varley said two men and a woman were visiting the area from Chicago, when they got into an altercation inside of the bar. The trio was escorted out, when one man reportedly began fighting and assaulting the bar staff.

That man was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries. At last check, Sgt. Varley said he was in the intensive care unit there. It's not clear whether the bar employee was hurt.

The other man and woman were charged with disorderly conduct.

The incident remains under investigation.

