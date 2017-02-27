Police: Suspect repeatedly rammed cruiser with officer inside - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Thompson (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Thompson (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A suspect is accused of repeatedly ramming his car into a police cruiser with an officer inside.

Christopher Thompson, 36, is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault, receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended license, court records show.

Cincinnati police encountered him shortly after he attempted to flee a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Queen City Avenue about 2:15 p.m. court records show.

Thompson used a deadly weapon - a silver 2002 Saturn - to repeatedly ram a police vehicle holding Officer Andrew Snape in an attempt to physically hurt the officer, a criminal complaint states.

Snape was not hurt, police said.

