Daytime lane closures set for I-71 Tuesday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Road work on Interstate 71 will require lane closures during the daytime hours on Tuesday, February 28. 

Crews will be blocking the right lane of northbound I-71 from the Stanton Avenue overpass, just north of MLK to the Victory Parkway overpass.

The lane closures will be during the daytime hours from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will cause slower than normal traffic in the area.

Traffic will be maintained with signs to alert motorists of the lane closure.

All work is dependent upon weather.

