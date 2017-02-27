I-71/75, I-275 lane closures scheduled this week - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
FOX19 -

Work crews will be repairing guardrails and the end treatments this week across Kenton, Campbell and Boone Counties.

Watch for slow traffic due to lane closures on Interstate 71/75 and Interstate 275 daily through the end of this week Friday, March 4.

Crews will be working during the evening commute hours from daily 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be maintained in work areas, signs will be posted.

All work is dependent upon the weather.

