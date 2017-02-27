I-71/75, I-275 lane closures scheduled this week

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews will be repairing guardrails and the end treatments this week across Kenton, Campbell and Boone Counties.

Watch for slow traffic due to lane closures on Interstate 71/75 and Interstate 275 daily through the end of this week Friday, March 4.

Crews will be working during the evening commute hours from daily 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be maintained in work areas, signs will be posted.

All work is dependent upon the weather.

