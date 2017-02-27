I-71/75, I-275 lane closures scheduled this week

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.Full Story >
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.Full Story >
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.Full Story >
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.Full Story >
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.Full Story >
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.Full Story >
The House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Full Story >
The House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Full Story >
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.Full Story >
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.Full Story >