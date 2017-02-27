UK to develop four-year medical school campus in Northern Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine is planning to develop a regional medical school campus in Northern Kentucky for four-year medical education.

UK and Northern Kentucky University announced a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare on Monday.

This will be the third regional medical school campus announced by UK. A campus in Bowling Green is expected to begin enrolling students next year, with Morehead sometime after that.

The program is designed to increase the number of physicians in the Commonwealth.

"Currently, the UK College of Medicine is at its capacity at the Lexington campus and although there is a deep applicant pool for medical students, the college can't expand enrollment without the help of regional partners, said Dr. Robert DiPaola, dean of the UK College of Medicine. "This series of partnerships that now expands throughout Kentucky will benefit everyone across the Commonwealth."

"In Kentucky we have a shortage of physicians, especially primary care physicians, throughout the state," said UK President Eli Capilouto. "As the university for Kentucky, we are working in close partnership with leading universities in our state and regional medical centers to directly respond to this need. Additionally, this collaboration will allow us to expand college of medicine enrollment in a manner that effectively and efficiently utilizes existing resources throughout the state."

Details of the initiative are still being worked out, but UK officials have signed a memorandum of understanding with NKU and St. Elizabeth.

"NKU is proud to have the opportunity to partner with the University of Kentucky and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to leverage our individual strengths and the power of our brands to bring professional medical education to Northern Kentucky," said NKU President Geoffrey Mearns. "Among other things, this medical school campus at NKU will help us further the mission of our Health Innovation Center to improve the health of the people that we serve."

